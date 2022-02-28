SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City organization approached the city council for help Monday night, to get a park known for fastpitch softball placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Hubbard Park in Sioux City

City council members approved an application for $4,200 on behalf of the Historic Preservation Commission.

The commission is asking for an internship program where students will complete an eight-week investigation in the attempt to place Hubbard Park on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It was truly a really good gathering place, it was well maintained and a lot of people appreciated having that park. And it means a lot to a lot of people, so I think that’s showing our allegiance to a park that was very successful over those decades and served a lot of people and served them well,” said Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore.

If Hubbard Park receives a Historic Site Designation, the preservation committee could use it to apply for federal grants to help revitalize that area of Sioux City.