SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City and West Middle, LLC announced a new project.

Eleven affordable single-family homes will be built at 1200 and 1211 W. 5th Street. That’s where the former West Middle School was located. The homes will be 1,200 square feet and they’ll include three bedrooms. Jill Wanderscheid with the city’s neighborhood services said city officials have been working on this development for months and soon they’ll have the results to show for it.

“It’s always fun to see a larger scale project like this come together, really makes a difference in the neighborhood and the community as a whole so we’re really really excited to see it move forward,” Wanderscheid said.

Officials plan to also build a park near the homes. Construction on the houses is expected to be done by the beginning of 2026.