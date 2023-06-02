Byron Brower served the Sioux City community for most of his life, founding companies like Jebro and Simpco along with serving his country in World War II.

Friday, Brower’s family and city officials dedicated the fountain at Chris Larsen Park to show their appreciation and keep his memory alive in the community. KCAU 9 spoke with the family of Brower about what he meant to them and to the city.

“He was a strong and stoic man and I see that in the fountain and I just think that when people see it I hope they stop and reflect and see, not only the fountain’s history part of the city, but the namesake of it is also apart of the history which now spans over a hundred plus years,” said Joseph Byron Cheever, Grandson of Byron Brower

The fountain itself is more than 100 years old and first served as a horse fountain in the city center. Since then it moved from place to place in the city before coming to rest at the riverfront in 2020.