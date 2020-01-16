Sioux City NAACP invites public to MLK Day celebration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day is just around the corner and the Sioux City NAACP is inviting the public to come to celebrate.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration will be taking place at 7 p.m. Monday, January 20 at First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4600 Hamilton Boulevard.

The theme of the event is The Golden Rule, Then & Now, and What are you doing for others. There will be a community choir performing. The event will also include keynote speakers and local dignitaries.

If you are interested in being in the choir, there is a rehearsal scheduled for Thursday, January 15, also at First Congregational Church of Christ.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first recognized in 1986. It has been observed in all 50 states since 2000.

Ike Rayford with the Sioux City NAACP stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.

