SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was Muskies Media Day at the Tyson, giving us a first-look at this year’s experience Sioux City squad.

Head coach Jason Kersner’s squad boasts 16 returners, with a vast majority of the defense coming back to Sioux City. The team will look to the team’s top returning goal scorer in UConn commit Kaden Shahan on offense, who scored 21 times for the Muskies last season.

Sioux City made the playoffs last season, but were swept in the first round by the Tri-City Storm. Despite the team not wanting to dwell on the past, they say it’s a feeling that’s motivated them ahead of the 2023 season.

“I think we’re carrying it a little bit. We know we don’t want to exit that early, we want to make it to that final round. I wouldn’t say we’re flushing it, but it’s in the back of our mind and we’re going to use it as motivation for sure,” Sioux City forward Dylan Godbout said.

“We don’t want to go home too early, so we know that feeling of being home watching the Clark Cup happen on our couch. But, it’s also good to get this out of our system so we don’t worry about losing and just keep playing how we play. If we play how we play, then we’ll be just fine,” Shahan mentioned.

Sioux City kicks off its season on Sept. 21st against Chicago at the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.