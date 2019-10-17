Sioux City Musketeers helping spread Alzheimer’s awareness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Sioux City Wednesday night encouraging Iowa's next generation of farmers.

His visit coincided with the Sioux City School District's recognition of the district's first F-F-A chapter. As part of the program, students received their official Future Farmers of America jacket. Secretary Naig handed them out.

As part of the F-F-A, the students will work to help ensure Iowa's agricultural future.