Sioux City Museum hosts its 47th annual Bill Diamond Car Show

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Museum is all about connecting people with our history and today, that meant bringing back some old cars.

Down along the riverfront, the Sioux City Public Museum held it’s 47th annual Bill Diamond Antique and Classic Car Show. Named after the former director of the Sioux City Museum, who had a deep love of all things history and hot rods. And he’s not alone, the show brought back feelings of nostalgia for many Siouxlanders.

“People put in a lot of time and resources in their cars and they take a lot of pride in it, it’s just fun to see some truly classic vehicles and the other thing is connecting memories with people and that’s what you hope to do with the museum,” Steve Hansen the Sioux City Public Museum director stated.

The Bill Diamond Antique and Classic Car Show comes around every year and is always free and open to the public.