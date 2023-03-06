SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Metros left town as contenders and returned as champions Sunday evening, defeating the Des Moines Oak Leafs 5-4 in overtime of the Midwest High School Hockey League State Tournament championship.

The fourth-seeded Metros took down top-seeded Kansas City in the tournament semifinals on Saturday and prevailed over the two-seeded Oak Leafs 5-4 in a thrilling overtime finish. Nate Solma knocked through the winning goal to give himself a hat trick along with league MVP, handing Sioux City their overall 8th State Tournament championship and first since 2018.