SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three KFC locations in Siouxland have permanently shut their doors.

A KFC spokesperson told KCAU 9 that the three stores in Sioux City and South Sioux City closed

Friday, the stores were reportedly temporarily closed.

The two locations in Sioux City are at 3001 Singing Hills Boulevard and 1500 Hamilton Boulevard. The South Sioux City location is found at 1902 Cornhusker Drive.

The KFC spokesperson didn’t give a reason as to why they were closed.