Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on methamphetamine charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison on Thursday for distributing methamphetamine in and around the Sioux City area.

Jeremy William Lillich, 45, of Sioux City, received his prison term after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In a plea agreement, Lillich admitted that on February 3, 2019, he was in Sloan at the car wash bay around 3 a.m. with co-defendant, Patrick Steffens.

Lillich was the owner of the car, but Steffens was driving due to Lillich not having a valid driver’s license.

Law enforcement noticed the car in the car was and became concerned, due to the recent thefts at car washes in neighboring rural cities, according to a recent press release.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle after a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

According to recent documents, law enforcement found approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and 28 grams of cocaine inside a bag on the passenger’s seat.

Lillich was a career offender with a criminal history that included two prior felony drug offenses, manslaughter, assault, and other crimes.

He admitted at the sentencing that he was selling methamphetamine according to recent documents.

Lillich was sentenced to 262 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lillich is being held in by the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transferred to federal prison.