Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Monday, September 30, in federal court in Sioux City.

Armondo Grimaldo, 33 of Sioux City, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2015 in Woodbury County.

Grimaldo pleaded guilty to his counts in federal court in Sioux City on Monday.

At his plea hearing, on May 2, 2019, Grimaldo admitted to his involvement in a conspiracy that distributed more than four pounds of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area from September 2018 through November 2018.

On November 16, 2018, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Grimaldo for fraudulent license plates.

According to a recent press release, during the search of Grimaldo and his vehicle, law enforcement found five separate baggies, each containing methamphetamine, totaling more than a half a pound, $6,351 and a collapsible baton, all in close proximity with each other. All items that were located were seized by law enforcement.

Grimaldo was sentenced in Sioux City to 180 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Grimaldo is currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.