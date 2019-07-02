Sioux City man sentenced to 19 years for gun, meth charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison on meth and firearm charges.

Travis Matson, 35, of Sioux City, was sentenced Friday after his November guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the Northe District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

They said that Mattson admitted that from January 2017 through May 2018, he dstributedabout 10 pounds of methamphetamine mixture in the Sioux City area, keeping the drugs and proceeds at his residence. In one instance, he reportedly fired multiple shots at the residence of a drug customer.

During a search of his place, officers found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, 9mm rounds of ammunition, a bullet proof vest, and two guns. Mattson had also installed barricades and security cameras at his residence.

After his to 228 months’ imprisonment without parole, Mattson must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Mattson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.