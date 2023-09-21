SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced after cashing fraudulent checks in Nebraska.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office in Nebraska, Jordan Fourkiller, 31, of Sioux City, was sentenced Wednesday for embezzlement and theft from an Indian Tribal Organization. He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and was ordered to pay $3000 in restitution, He will also have to serve three years on supervised release.

In December 2021, the Omaha Nation Tribe of Nebraska reported possible fraudulent checks to the Omaha Nation Chief of Police. The checks were being cashed at two locations near the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation. Upon investigation by the Omaha Nation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, two counterfeit checks were cashed in the amount of $1,500 at different convenience stores in Nebraska.

The release said an investigation determined that the checks were issued to a tribal member and were altered using online check-writing software to create two paid-out to Fourkiller.

The reports say he is not the person who altered the stolen checks, but Fourkiller was asked to cash the checks because he possessed a tribal identification. He agreed to cash the two checks in exchange for keeping $500 from each check.