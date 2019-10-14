Sioux City man charged with assault, false imprisonment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been charged with assault and false imprisonment after he allegedly assaulted her and kept her from leaving a residence.

Court documents said that a woman reported to law enforcement on August 1 that from July 28 to August 1 she had been assaulted many times by Darius Triplett, 29. She said that he choked her until she passed out on the first day. She woke up the next day to Triplett allegedly punching her.

When she tried to leave, he wouldn’t let her, blocking her path and pulling her away from the door. This reportedly happened for the next couple of days. Law enforcement noted that the victim had two fresh black eyes.

Documents also said that Triplett approached the same victim on September 30 and forcibly took her purse.

Triplett was charged with the class C felony of first-degree theft. He was also charged with false imprisonment and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Saturday and held on a bond of $10,000.