Sioux City man arrested for trying to rip off woman’s underwear during assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her.

Ulises Alvarado, 52, was charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and second-degree burglary.

Court documents say that Sunday around 11:40 p.m. Alvarado entered an ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Nebraska Street in Sioux City. After he allegedly assaulted her nearly a month ago, the two separated.

The victim told police she woke up to him sitting at the foot of her bed and pleading with her to love him. The woman told police that when she told Alvarado to leave, there was a struggle. During the struggle, he allegedly pulled her off the bed, hit her in the face and held his arm over her throat and mouth. Police say that Alvarado told the victim she was going to die. He then allegedly pinned her to the ground and tried to rip her underwear off.

When police arrived, they found him pleasuring himself naked on her bed. Police said that he refused to stand up and put his hands behind his back, so he was taken to the ground and arrested.

Alvarado was booked into the Woodbury County Jail, he is being held on a $25,300 bond.