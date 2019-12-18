Sioux city man arrested for drinking Four Loko in skywalk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was charged with public intoxication after drinking alcohol in the downtown skywalk and assaulting two people.

According to court documents, officers were called to the skywalk near the intersection of 6th and Nebraska Streets in downtown Sioux City Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. for an intoxicated man, later identified as Dudley Blackbird, 30, of Sioux City, causing problems and assaulting two people.

One victim said that Blackbird was using inappropriate language around female Sioux City school students. When the victim approached, documents said Blackbird charged the victim and then spit at him. When a security officer became involved, Blackbird is said to have spit at him also and bumped him backward.

A witness also told police they saw Blackbird drink four Four Lokos in the skywalk. Police noted that Blackbird had bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech. A breathalyzer showed that Blackbird had a blood alcohol concentration of .132%

Blackbird was charged with consumption of alcohol in a public place, public intoxication, two counts of simple assault. He has since pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail for 10 days and pay a combined fine of $260 plus court fees.