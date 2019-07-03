Sioux City man arrested after shots fired

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kenneth Everett, 29 of Sioux City, was arrested Tuesday night at 923 W 7th Street after he allegedly fired a gun towards another person.

Everett was walking out of a nearby store when he was approached by a Hispanic male holding a knife. Everett then walked to his vehicle and pulled out a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver. When he pulled out the revolver, the other male started leaving the scene.

Everett fired his revolver towards the other man as he was leaving the scene. According to a recent press release from the Woodbury County Clerk of District Court, Everett was not in a self-defense situation when he fired his weapon. After firing his weapon, Everett threw it towards a nearby dumpster in the parking lot.

During an interview, Everett first stated that someone else fired the weapon at the other man, but later retracted that statement and stated he fired the weapon after the being confronted by the other man.

The round Everett shot struck the O’Riley Auto Parts building across the street causing minor damage.