Sioux City Human Rights Commission, Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking hosts social media and kids event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Whether they’re using social media on their phones or talking to others in a video game, kids are often the target of predators.

Siouxland parents learning about helping their kids use social media safely on Monday. The Sioux City Human Rights Commission and the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking hosting the presentation at the public museum.

The guest speaker says kids, and parents, can never be too careful online.

“An online predator is anybody, it doesn’t look like a certain person, there’s no certain formula for what makes a predator. It is just somebody who wants to take advantage of you, so how to stay safe is the biggest takeaway,” said Lisa Lopez an educator of the Set Me Free Project.

Lopez says it’s important for parents to talk to their kids about online safety as early as possible.