Sioux City Human Rights Commission hosts event to strengthen community relations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For many people, just the sight of a cop car can be enough to raise one’s heart rate, but Sioux City organizations are hoping to take some of that stress away.

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission hosted a community relationship event at the Public Museum.

The free event outlined where and why police and other law enforcement officers use the techniques and protocol that they do during certain interactions with the public.

“I think people that choose to come to this and participate, they come away with maybe not a changed perspective but a slightly different perspective. And so we’re always hoping to make the climate better here in this community and to educate people about their rights and responsibilities,” said Karen Mackey, executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

The Sioux City Police Chief, the Woodbury County Sheriff and more local leaders participated in the event.

