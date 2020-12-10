Sioux City hospitals asking businesses to require masks

SOUIX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne and UnitPoint Health hospitals in Sioux City are asking businesses to require the wearing of masks while they see the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

The two hospitals make the request in a joint letter. They add that the virus is expected to peak as the holiday season approaches.

They ask that business owners require employees and customers to wear a mask to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

They end saying they that hospitalizations can be reduced and businesses can remain open if the hospitals and businesses can work together.

Below is the letter from MercyOne and UnityPoint Health