Sioux City high school students recognized for work with gay youth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A Sioux City high school organization is being honored for its work with gay students.



The East High School Gay and Straight Alliance received statewide recognition at the 10th Annual Iowa Safe Schools Spirit Awards as Gay-Straight alliance of the year.

The award is given to a student group making a significant impact on the lives of gay students.

“People are recognizing the hard work we put into our school to get recognized that we are part of East high and that there are gay students in Siouxland and we just want to be treated the same as everyone else,” said Krystina Alvarez of the club.



Alvarez says more students are becoming aware of the alliance and members already have several fundraising projects planned for the school year.