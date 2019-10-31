Sioux City high school students learn how to safely handle, put out fires

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Parents may trust their kids to be home alone, but do they know what to do if there’s a fire?

On Wednesday, Sioux City Fire Rescue taught high schoolers how to safely put out common fires.

The demonstration that took place at North High School, let students from the Career Academy put out a live fire that was created using the fire department’s fire extinguisher unit.

The demo was a great way for students to learn how to handle a fire safely.

“A lot of these kids are going into the restaurant industry after high school so it’s really important for them to know how to handle fire safely, like grease fires and things like that, a lot of them have never used a fire extinguisher before,” Carli Kenyen from the Career Academy said.

The students who took part in the demonstration enrolled in the pro-start program at the Career Academy, which focuses on the restaurant industry.