Sioux City firefighters get creative with old material

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier last week Sioux City firefighters decided to get creative with what may have originally seemed like trash.

This flag is currently hanging in Fire Station 3 and was made entirely of retired materials from Sioux City Fire Rescue training facility. The flag is made of fire hoses, scrap metal and an old fire pike.

Officials said it took around ten shifts to construct in the firefighters off time. They hope when people see it, it reminds them of the men and women who put their lives on the line.

“You have this red stripe on it, that red stripe symbolizes courage of firefighters, that firefighters are willing to pay the ultimate cost to protect people in our community,” said Captain Dustin Johnson of Sioux City Fire Rescue

On the back of the flag are the names of all the people that had a hand in its construction.