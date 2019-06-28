Sioux City Fire Rescue receives award for heart attack care

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Fire Rescue has been honored by the American Heart Association.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received the Silver Plus Award from the Association’s Lifeline Mission. The award recognizes improving emergency treatments for patients that have heart attacks.

Every year, over 250,000 people suffer from the deadliest type of heart attack, and those first moments are crucial to saving lives.

“The changes in our protocols, how we have done things, how we have treated people out in the field. I am very proud of everyone because this was a big push there was a lot of changes that had to be done and they did it,” Terry Ragaller with Sioux City Fire Rescue said.

The fire department is also asking for the public’s assistance when it comes to helping other if they are having a heart attack. CPR certification every two years is a major way to help the EMS save lives.