SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After the fun is all over, getting rid of the aftermath of your fireworks is just as important.

Most know that fireworks burn at hundreds of thousands of degrees when lit. But they can retain that heat for surprisingly long. That can lead to your trash can or dumpster catching on fire. Experts with the Sioux City Fire Department recommend a few steps before throwing out your finished fireworks.

“Lighting the fireworks initially so soak them down with a hose, when they’ve cooled off then you can put them in a bucket of water and let them just sit there overnight and deteriorate that way, then after the night of sitting in the water then you can place them into your trash receptacle for disposal,” said Lt. John Nelsen, Sioux City Fire Rescue

Gill Hauling asks that Sioux City residents take these steps before their trash is picked up.