SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-One way for Siouxlanders to find out about snow emergencies comes from the Sioux City officials themselves.

CodeRed, an emergency notification system, allows the city to send messages via text, email, or phone notifying Siouxlanders of snow emergencies, boil advisories, and water main breaks.

Anne Westra, Sioux City’s communications & public engagement specialist, said using CodeRed can help citizens stay informed on what’s going on in the city.

“CodeRed offers us the opportunity to text people, it’s just easy. People just want an easy way to get their information,” said Westra.

So far, roughly 7,000 Siouxlanders have signed up for CodeRed. To set up your phone or device to receive notifications click here to sign up.