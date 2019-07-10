Sioux City considers adding bike lane on Hamilton

If all goes as planned, a new bike lane will be added to one of Sioux City's busiest roads.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Biking continues to be a very popular summer activity. So much so that Sioux City Park and Recreation are considering an update to help keep bikers safe on busy roads. If all goes as planned, a new bike lane will be added to one of Sioux City’s busiest roads.

The evening commute on Hamilton is full of traffic and can be difficult for people on bikes to navigate safely. It’s why the city is considering adding a 5-foot bike lane on either side of this roadway, but this new proposal is getting some mixed reviews.

“I’m not against the bike trail, this is just the wrong place for it,” said Jarman.

Dan Jarman lives along Hamilton Boulevard. He says the road can be very congested, and he almost never sees bikers on it.

“During the week, I might see two or three. On the weekend, I might see 10-11 but very few actually, and it’s the die-hard bikers,” said Jarman.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation conducted a study with local cyclists and determined adding a bike lane to the stretch of Hamilton from Outer Drive to Stone Park Boulevard would be a big benefit for cyclists.

“We are one of the largest communities in Iowa that doesn’t have designated bike lanes, so that is something they are very heavily advocating for so whichever location we decide to do one is a positive step to start that process within our community,” said Angel Wallace, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation manager.

Cyclists say right now, it’s not safe to ride on Hamilton Boulevard.

“I avoid that area if I can when I’m taking my son or others along those trails,” said Kati Bak, the president of Siouxland Cyclists.

It’s a route cyclists would like to be able to use.

“As a general overall thing, we just want a safe route, a safe connection between Stone Park and the Perry Creek Trail,”

Cyclists say the bike lanes will make Hamilton a safe connection point between the two bike trails, but even with the designated lanes, drivers in the area fear it still won’t be safe.

“My concern is actually saving the lives of these bicyclists. You can’t imagine the traffic flow that is out where especially when the school season is on,” said Jarmon.

This is just the very beginning of planning for the bike lane. People will still have plenty of opportunities to give their input to Parks and Recreation throughout this project. The city says construction on any new bike lane is still roughly three years away.