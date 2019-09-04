Sioux City Conservatory of Music’s “Artoretum” happening later September

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Conservatory of Music’s “Artoretum” fundraising event will be taking place later in September.

It will take place Friday, September 20th with an evening of live music, sculpture, and food, with proceeds benefitting the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

The event will be held outdoors at 200 West 45th Street in Sioux City. The sculpture walk begins at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy the rustic scenery, and walk through a variety of sculpture exhibits, including a feature piece titled “Bomber” by California artist Mike Whiting.

Music will be going on all night by various artists, with featured guest Rocco DeLuca performing at dusk.

Tickets fore the event can be purchased for $100 for a two-person blanket (no chairs please), and includes one tasting box from Blue Café’s catered menu.

Solo tickets are also available for $25. Share blanket seating with a friend, or someone new. The $25 ticket includes access to the sculpture walk, and blanket seating for the live music performances. No food is provided with this ticket.

Purchase tickets at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, located at 1307 Pierce Street in Sioux City. Or, call 712-574-1751 to purchase by phone. To contribute to the Conservatory, or to buy an annual membership package, visit www.siouxcityconservatory.com, or call or text Gia Emory at 712-574-1751.

Gia Emory with the Sioux City Conservatory was in the studio to talk more about the event.