Sioux City Community School District to shut down for at least 4 weeks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman announced via twitter Sunday afternoon that Sioux City Community School District will be shut down for at least four weeks, per Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation.

With the Gov’s recommendation to close school for 4 weeks, SCCSD is canceling school immediately. There will be no school 3/16/20, and we will be closed for at least 4 weeks. The buildings will be open from 8:00-10:00 on 3/16, if anyone wants to collect any personal belongings. — Dr. Paul Gausman (@paulgausman) March 16, 2020

We continue to be committed to the safety of our students and staff. With the recognition of tonight's recommendation from the Iowa Governor, #SCCSD is canceling school effective immediately. We'll have no school for at least 4 weeks starting March 16. https://www.siouxcityschoo — Sioux City Community School District (@siouxcityschool) March 16, 2020

We continue to be committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff. With the recognition of the Iowa Governor’s recommendation to close school for the next four weeks, and after continuing to closely monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic over the weekend, the Sioux City Community School District is canceling school effective immediately. There will be no school starting Monday, March 16, and we will be closed for a period of at least four weeks. The buildings will be open from 8:00-10:00 on March 16, if anyone wants to come in and collect any personal belongings. Future communication about the start of school will be sent at a later date after we have continued to monitor this evolving pandemic. Thank you. From Sioux City Community School District

For a full list of all closures in Siouxland, click here.