SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While parents and children are eeking out the last bit of summer vacation Sioux City’s school district is working to hire.

The district held a job fair to encourage potential job candidates to come in and apply for one of 70 open positions. The three major areas are bus drivers and bus assistants, food service workers, and instructional assistants.

Abby Cortez, the recruitment/retainment specialist with the district said these are important roles.

“We have school starting in a couple of weeks, so right now is our time where we’re scrambling to fill in those positions. We have a lot of amazing staff within our district, and we don’t want to overburden them by having them fill in for some of those spots,” Cortez said.

The Sioux City Community School District starts the new school year on August 23, with back-to-school night events on August 22.