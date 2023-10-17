SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Bandits announced the signing of signal-caller Ja’Vonte Johnson. The Feegus Fall CC alum led the Tri-City Rush to an undefeated season and the American West Football Conference Championship, earning MVP honors.

Johnson threw for 39 touchdowns during his MVP season, 24 more than the next quarterback in the league.

Johnson also has some familiarity with the Bandits as he made an appearance on the Salina Liberty roster. The team’s new signing has a chance to become Sioux City’s starting quarterback as Tazleem Wilson announced recently via his social media that he will be playing for the Duke City Gladiators in the IFL.

Image Courtesy: Sioux City Bandits