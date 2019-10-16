Sioux City animal control investigating dog attack

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In the middle of a debate over lifting a pit bull ban, the Sioux City animal control is now investigating a dog bite that appears to be from that breed.

Police assisted animal control Wednesday afternoon as they confiscated the dog they believe bit someone in the arm and hand last week, sending them to the hospital.

Authorities told KCAU 9 that the victim gave false information to investigators, causing the delay in finding the animal.

Officials say they need to assess the dog before they can officially determine if it’s a pit bull.

On Monday, Sioux City council took the first step in removing the decade long ban on the breed, but it still has two additional votes before passing and is already a highly contested debate in Siouxland.

The Sioux City animal control is continuing to investigate the incident.