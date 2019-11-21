Sioux City agency offers first-of-its-kind meal service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A Siouxland agency focused on seniors is rolling out a new service aimed at keeping folks healthy.

Sioux City’s Connections Agency on Aging is kicking off a new evening meal program. Tuesday and Wednesday nights seniors will be served dinner at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.



The agency tells KCAU 9 this marks the first time something like this is being offered.

“You know we’re the first in the state and we’re a leader in this state in doing some of these pilot programs. The evening meal is the first in the state, so hopefully it will catch on and we’ll start having more people attend and be able to expand it into other areas within our 20 county region,” said Chris Kuchta.

The agency’s lunch program is also expanding from three days a week to Monday through Friday.