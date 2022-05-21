SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux Center Summer Celebration will be kicking off with several days of food, music, and fun.

According to a release from the Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce, the Sioux Center Summer Celebration will begin Thursday, June 2, and run through Sunday, June 5. The release specified that the event is available to all ages.

Image courtesy of Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce

“One of the coolest parts of Summer Celebration is seeing people come together at each event to kick off summer together,” said City Manager Scott Wynja, “Come join in the fun and enjoy some of what makes Sioux Center a fantastic Community.”

During a free street dance taking place downtown on Friday, June 3, Minnesota band IV Play will perform. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. with the local band The Ruralists will perform until 9 p.m. when IV Play will take the stage. The release added that pizza and drinks will be available.

According to the release, “classic” events such as Thursday’s free Community Cook-Out, Friday’s Cruise Night along Highway 75, Saturday’s free Kids Karnival, the car show at Central Park, and the Summer Celebration parade will be returning.

The Summer Celebration will feature a free fireworks show on Saturday night located at the north end of town, plus a Mary Poppins musical will be showing each day at the Te Paske Theatre in the Sioux Center Middle School.

“Due to the tremendous support of local sponsors, we are able to provide most of the weekend activities for free for families to enjoy,” said Chamber CEO Barb Den Herder, “Many businesses and volunteers partner together to help provide this event that truly builds community.”

The release indicated that the free cookout will take place at Central Park on Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, Food vendors will be set up downtown. On Saturday, June 4, there will be a pancake breakfast at Sioux Center Fire Station 1 which will raise money for local schools. Also taking place on Saturday, food vendors will once again be set up in Central Park along with the Fire & Smoke BBQ Challenge.

For additional information click here.