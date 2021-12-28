SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A historical village began its six-mile journey Tuesday. A crew gathered to transport buildings from Sioux Center’s Heritage Village.

The village was built in 1991 to commemorate the city’s centennial.

Sioux Center Heritage Board member John Scholten said the move benefits Siouxlanders.

“It’s still within city limits,” Scholten said. “It’s still pedestrian-accessible, and it actually has some historical significance too because that’s where the original fairgrounds for Sioux Center were.”

Heritage board member Monty Prins said it’s crucial for people to access the city’s history.

“We just felt that Heritage Village was a very unique museum and felt that it was very important to continue it, giving an opportunity for the community to continue to have a place to view this stuff,” Prins said.

Preparing the new location took longer than Prins would have liked, but he said the experience was a rare opportunity.

“I’ll probably never work on a project like this again,” Prins said. “It’s been interesting and fun.”