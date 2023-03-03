DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) –

#6 Sioux Center – 46, #2 Solon – 44 (Class 3A State Semifinals)

Sioux Center got off to a fast start and had to hold off a furious finish from Solon to earn a spot into the Class 3A championship with a 46-44 victory over the second-ranked Spartans.

The win propels the Warriors into the Class 3A title game for the third time in school history. Sioux Center finished as the 2A runner-up in 2017 and 2018. The Warriors will face Benton Community in the championship game Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Sioux Center jumped on Solon early, owning a 12-4 lead early in the second quarter and led 22-13 at the half. Sioux Center built its lead to 15 points early in the third quarter before Solon begam chipping into the lead. A steal and lay-up from Hailey Miller cut Sioux Center’s lead to 43-40 and a pair of free throws from Anna Quillin cut the score to 43-43 with 38 seconds left. Solon had a chance to win the game at the buzzer only to have a three point attempt fall short.

Willow Bleeker led Sioux Center with 12 points and 14 rebounds while Makenna Walhof added 14 points and seven rebounds. The Warriors outrebounded Solon, 43-28, and scored 18 second half points.

Hailey Miller led Solon with 17 points while Quillin scoring six points with 11 rebounds. The Spartans, who return four starters next year, finish the season at 23-3.

Sioux Center improves to 20-5. The Warriors will be playing in their second state tournament final in four months as many of the girls on the team played on Sioux Center’s volleyball squad that finished second in Class 3A.

#2 North Polk – 53, #3 Bishop Heelan – 41 (Class 4A State Semifinals)

A 24-7 run midway through the first quarter propelled second-ranked North Polk into the Class 4A state championship with a 53-41 win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the Class 4A semifinals.

The Comets, who are headed to the state championship game for the third time in five seasons, will face top-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes in the 4A title game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Bishop Heelan jumped out to a quick 11-3 lead before the Comets outscored the Crusaders 13-1 in the final 4:35 of the first quarter. North Polk, behind Abby Tuttle’s 15 first half points, extended its lead to nine points before going into halftime holding a 30-23 edge. Heelan pulled to within four points at 45-41 in the fourth quarter but North Polk’s Liza Miller sank three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt to ice the game.

Tuttle led North Polk with a game-high 20 points while MaKayla Boatman added 13 points. Becca Aagard added seven points with a game high 14 rebounds.

Bishop Heelan’s Brooklyn Stanley paced Bishop Heelan with 13 points. The Crusaders end the year with a 23-3 mark.

North Polk improves to 23-2 and will face Dallas Center-Grimes in the championship game. The Comets lost to the Mustangs, 61-52, in a November 22 regular season contest.