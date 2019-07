SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A 7-year-old girl from Sioux Center was sitting on a swing attached to a tree branch when the branch broke and fell on top of her Tuesday morning.

The Sioux Center Police Department and Ambulance received the call and arrived at the scene shortly after the branch fell. They transported the girl to the Sioux Center Health hospital to be treated for injuries.

The girl later passed away due to the severity of her injuries.