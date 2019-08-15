Sioux Center breaks ground on new high school

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – In Sioux Center, plans for a new high school are helping draw folks to town.

School and community leaders broke ground Wednesday morning on the 180,000 square foot building that will eventually be home to up to 800 students.

Sioux Center Mayor Dave Krahling said projects like this one have people checking out Sioux Center.

“A great public education, a strong education in the community is a great way to attract people. It makes us a more desirable place to live,” Krahling said.

The $42.9 million project is expected to be completed by July 2021.