Simpson College to offer tuition-free fifth year to all current students

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCAU) – Simpson College students will be able to return for another semester or year tuition-free.

According to a release, Simpson College announced all students enrolled full-time during the 2020-21 academic year will be eligible for a fifth year at the college tuition free.

According to a release, the offer ensures all current students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have the chance to participate without losing opportunities offered by the college.

“As we cannot be certain what the future holds for our students and their families, we want to ensure they are able to experience all Simpson College has to offer,” Marsha Kelliher, president of Simpson College said. “The only way we know how to do that is to provide longer access to our academic and co-curricular programs with no penalty to the student. It is the Simpson way.”

All undergraduate students enrolled full-time for both the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters are eligible for the Fifth-Year Tuition-Free Guarantee.

The guarantee can begin to be applied in fall 2021 for students that meet the following criteria:

Student has completed eight semesters of undergraduate education at Simpson College (12 or more credits successfully completed per semester) or completed at least two semesters at Simpson and six semesters from another institution(s) that successfully transferred to Simpson (for a total of eight full-time semesters).

Student is continuously enrolled at Simpson with no breaks in their full-time enrollment from the semester in which they first matriculated to the College.

Student is in good academic standing as defined by the Simpson College academic success guidelines.

Students in 3+2 programs are not eligible.

Coursework within the fifth year is restricted to undergraduate degree completion. By its nature, Continuing and Graduate education coursework is excluded.

Students may not use the fifth year to pursue study abroad.

Students must complete and submit a FAFSA by March 1.

Students must live on campus during the fifth year.

