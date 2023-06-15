MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ribbon cutting was held in Monona County to celebrate the completion of a new barge access road project.

The project is the building and paving of the new roadway from the interstate to the Port of Blencoe. The port is a barge loading and unloading terminal on the Missouri River that serves as a gateway to the world markets. The barge road goes from the interstate to the port. Now the roadway is finished and it will aid in future economic developments not just for the county but also for the tri-state area.

“We work in a global industry. Our farmers that produce the product our livestock producers, our grain producers, anybody can deal with the commodity. But now, we have that ability to take that commodity, access the world market. And this is rural Iowa, this is a small, rural Iowa area that has an opportunity to hit the world. We’re very fortunate to be where we are,” said project manager Frank Huseman.

“So the road actually opens up this whole area for economic development. The barge facility was the 1st project that went in here but now that this is here, additional businesses can come in and spur off that barge development and really bring more economic development to the county and thus the whole siouxland region,” said Michelle Bostinelos, executive director of the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council.

The project cost $2.4 million. The road is expected to help bring trucks and grain out of the port while the new cooperative will bring the product up the river. The Port of Blencoe was opened back in 2021 and can fit 6 barges.