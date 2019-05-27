Signs to be aware of when having a panic attack

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(ABC News) – Panic attacks can lead to avoidance and missing out on some of the joys of life, so instead here's how to identify a real panic attack and what to do about it.

Panic attacks take you by surprise, they're unexpected, recurring periods of intense fear.

They come on suddenly, sometimes from a particular trigger, and reach a peak within minutes.

Some worry that it's a heart attack, but although it's upsetting, a panic attack doesn't cause a true medical emergency.

When having a panic attack you might feel, racing or pounding heartbeats, uncontrollable sweating, trembling, feeling of choking, feeling of impending doom, and feeling that you've lost control of yourself.

The biggest fear of people with panic attacks is when they will experience their next panic attack. Panic attacks are such a terrible experience that most people go out of their way to avoid places, people or situations that tend to trigger their attacks.

Other than avoidance, there are some good therapies that can actually help. Talk to your doctor about the right types of treatments that may work for you.