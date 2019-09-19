Sign for beer money leads to fundraiser

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa State University football fan took to his chance on the national stage to ask for beer money as a joke, but his joke has now turned into a serious effort to help sick kids.

Every Saturday during the fall season college football national turns millions of people’s eyes onto game day, and Ames was no exception.

“It was electric. It was just non-stop energy. People were out there singing, you know, dancing, moving around, having a good time the entire time,” said Carson King, and ISU Football fan.

Carson King lives in Altoona and went to school at Iowa State University. He arrived around for the 3:00 p.m. Cy-Hawk game at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

King said it was a lifetime dream of theirs to be able to go to game day.

In the off chance he was going to make it on t.v., he made a sign asking for beer money to be sent to his Venmo account.

“I just thought as a joke. Maybe I could make a sign asking for money to get some Busch Light. You know, buy some lattes. My mom was like ‘this is going to be a proud mom moment. My son is going to be begging for money for beer on national television,” Carson said.

Carson and his sign found their moment in prime position on national television.

After him and his sign appearing on national television, his phone wouldn’t stop going off.

“I looked down at my phone. My friend was like, ‘who keeps texting you?’ And it just kept going off and I looked down and had about $400 on my Venmo account,” Carson said.

Within moments of appearing on national television, he reached $600 and then $1000!

“I had people from Texas, Idaho, California, Massachusetts. A lot of Clemson people donated. I guess they like Busch Light, too,” Carson said.

After seeing the money get added to his Venmo, Carson called his parents and they came up with a plan.

His parents told him to keep enough for a case of Busch Light and donate the rest to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Their hospital does great things for the state of Iowa. Both for Iowa State and the University of Iowa. The wave is a huge thing now. Those kids are fighters and they deserve any chance they can get,” said Carson.

A post on social media led his Venmo account to swell into the start of the next week.

“It was over $5,700 and people are still donating and sharing the post and all that fun stuff,” Carson shared.

Over the years the Cy-Hawk rivalry has divided even the closest families. Carson hopes his donation at the end of the month will keep families with sick kids together a little longer.

“It’s just all hatred there, but all aside, the communities of Iowa all support each other. When people say ‘Iowa nice,’ they really mean it,” Carson said.

As of last night, Carson has reached $52,000 in donations. Add in the matches from Venmo AND BUSCH, the total comes to $156 thousand for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.