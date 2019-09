SIBLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sibley, Iowa man has died after a rollover incident in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, they received a report of a vehicle rollover on 250th St east of Vine Ave.

Joel Michael Kruger, 64, of Sibley, IA was driving eastbound on 250th Street when officials say the car dropped off the road onto the shoulder and lost control.

The Explorer then overturned in the south ditch.

Officials say Kruger died in the rollover.