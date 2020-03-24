Should you make big purchases during COVID-19?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Buying a house or other expensive items can cause tension, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Across Siouxland and the country, some industries are trying to calm the concerns of buyers that are hesitant to make a big purchase during this time. Some companies across the board are creating incentives for buyers to help ease their decision and spark business.

“The biggest push is the 0.0%. You’ll see that across the board with a lot of industries, and we’re happy to see the car industry take the same approach too,” owner of Knoepfler Auto Dealerships Joe Knoepfler said.

He said he understands there’s some fear of making large purchases but said if a buyer is comfortable, now is the time.

“We’re telling our customers whatever you’re comfortable with. We’re by no means pushing people into anything but it’s a great time to buy if they are interested,” Knoepfler said.

On the real estate side, interest rates are dropping.

“The interest rates are really low and the banks are really making sure that those interest rates are staying low. Over the life of the loan, you save a lot of money there. When the interest rates are below 4, it’s great,” real estate agent at Century 21 Pro Link Tammy Doyel Tobey said.

She said the realty industry has remained strong in Siouxland.

Jason Guthmiller is in the process of buying a new home.

“We’re just looking at it and thinking, ‘You know, if the interest rates go back up, they’re so low now, if they do go back up, we’ll probably be very disappointed that we missed this opportunity,'” Guthmiller said.

Doyel Tobey said low interest rates are an incentive for both buyers and sellers.

“When the interest rates are low it’s a good time to list your home too because more people can afford your home because the interest rates are so much lower and their house payments are lower. It incentivises buyers to go out and look also because they can afford a lot more home than if the interest rates are higher,” Doyel Tobey said.

Both Knoepfler and Doyel Tobey said they understand that now is not a good time for everyone to make a big purchase. However, they say if a buyer is in a position to do so, the time is right.