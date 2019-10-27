Shooting at Homecoming party leaves at least 2 dead in Texas

(ABC News) — A shooting at a homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce students has left 2 people dead and 14 more injured.

Approximately 750 people were celebrating Homecoming weekend at an off-campus venue when gunshots erupted at the party.

According to authorities, security was at the event and there were also deputies out in front of the party when the shooting took place toward the back of the building.

The shooter allegedly used a semi-automatic rifle in the shooting.

Both the identity of the shooter and the motive are currently unknown.

14 people are being treated at area hospitals with 2 of the victims being transported by deputies and the rest making their way to hospitals in private vehicles.

2 people were found dead inside the building.

Officers say they did not see the shooter at the time due to the mass exodus from the party. No officer on scene fired their weapons.

The FBI is on scene and investigating the shooting.