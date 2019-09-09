Sgt. Bluff man arrested for indecent contact with child

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Sergeant Bluff was arrested over the weekend for indecent contact with a child.

According to court documents, a nine-year-old male reported to authorities that 36-year-old Majok Chang had indecent contact with him multiple times over a few months in Sergeant Bluff.

The victim told authorities that both were wearing clothes when Chang did inappropriate acts.

Chang was charged with indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $3,500.