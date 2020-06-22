Severe weather causes damage in Sioux County communities

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Communities in northern Sioux County experienced some damage due to Sunday’s severe weather.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and fire departments responded to many reports of damage caused by a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

The said the communities of Rock Valley, Hull and Boyden reported straight-line winds of 60-70 mph. The winds caused damage to several trees, branches, residences and power lines. There were also reports of minor damage caused when trees and branches struck several vehicles

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries reported.