SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – A severe thunder storm watch has been issued in the southwestern regions of the viewing area.

It will be in effect until 3 AM Saturday night, with the primary concerns for this system being severe winds possibly reaching over 75 mph.

Counties Currently affected by it are Ceday, Knox, Antelope, Madison, Stanton, Pierce, and Wayne counties in Nebraska, with much of the state swathed in a watch.

Be sure to stay up to date on any potential warnings.