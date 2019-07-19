Fraudulent check leads to several arrests in Lyon County, IA

DOON, Iowa (KCAU) – Several people were arrested in Doon, Iowa Tuesday morning after authorities investigated a person trying to cash a fraudulent check.

After being called to the Premier Bank in Doon for a person trying to cash a fraudulent check, law enforcement made contact with the person as they left the bank. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they also met with a vehicle with several passengers who were attempting to pick up the person.

According to a press release, it was determined that the same individuals involved tried cashing a fraudulent check earlier Tuesday morning at a bank in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

The suspect and five others were arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail.

Jermaine Ivery, 43 of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with aiding and abetting and joint criminal conduct for first-degree theft in excess of $10,000 and forgery.

Cameron Holden, 26, of Atlanta, Georgia, was charged with aiding and abetting and joint criminal conduct for first-degree theft in excess of $10,000 and forgery. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor.

Phillip Corrigan, 53, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was charged with first-degree theft in excess of $10,000 and forgery.

James Storovich, 25, of Brookings, South Dakota, was charged with first-degree theft in excess of $10,000 and forgery. He was also charged with criminal mischief in the fourth-degree for damage he caused to patrol car equipment during his arrest.

Jermaine Booker, 20, of Forsyth, Georgia, was charged with aiding and abetting and joint criminal conduct for first-degree theft in excess of $10,000 and forgery.

Tyrel Red Bird, 28, of Sioux Falls, was charged with aiding and abetting, and joint criminal conduct for first-degree theft in excess of $10,000 and forgery.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the on-going investigation.