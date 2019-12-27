Several cities across the country experienced tragedies over holiday season

(CNN) – A rash of tragedies this holiday season.

Authorities in several cities are responding to incidents involving violence and death.

Philadelphia Police responded to a fatal incident during the early hours of Wednesday.

“For this to happen early on Christmas morning, on a day that should be a family day, a peaceful day, it just makes it that much hard to conceive,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small, Philadelphia Police Department

A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities say she was stabbed in front of six children who lived with her, one of whom was injured as well.

“So, there was clearly a violent struggle inside,” said Chief Inspector Small.

A man found standing over the bleeding woman is in custody.

Another Christmas day killing in San Antonio, Texas.

Police there say a pregnant 24-year-old woman was fatally shot by the father of her two other children.

The suspect is hospitalized in serious condition after shooting himself, local media in San Antonio report.

In Boston, a woman and two children under the age of five are pronounced dead after being found on a sidewalk near a parking garage.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children that lost their lives [on Wednesday],” said Rachael Rollins, Suffolk Co. District Attorney.

The Suffolk County DA said a vehicle connected to the victims was found in the garage.

“On Christmas and in the holiday season, when many people are celebrating, it can be a challenging and difficult time, but I feel an imperative that we let people know that there is help,” said Rollins.

In Harris County, Texas, authorities are searching for a suspect, who they believed to have fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas Eve.

If you or anyone you know needs to reach out, the National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-799-7233.